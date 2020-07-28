Legendary artiste, Samini, has finally eaten the humble pie as he requests a final versus battle with colleague Shatta Wale.

The two artistes have engaged in a long supremacy rivalry which will be quashed after the song battle.

The challenge will roll in two folds, Batman Vs Bandana (stage names they both used in the early 2000s) and Samini Vs Shatta Wale which signify their contemporary music.

Fans and social media users will have the opportunity to declare who is greater among the two after enjoying old and new classic tunes.

To Samini, any rivalry apart from their long outstanding one is a mismatch, hence he is hoping Shatta Wale will give a nod to his suggestion.

To set records straight to prevent fan trolls, Samini said the battle is not a competition but a celebration of jams over time.