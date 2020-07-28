The Ghana Health Service has given its latest update on Covid-19 figures, indicating that the nation has recorded 655 new cases as of July 25, 2020.

The figure brings the tally to 33,624 cases in the country.

Total recoveries also come to 29,801 as the country’s death toll increases to 168.

Currently, there are 24 severe cases with eight in critical condition of which four patients have been placed on ventilators.

The GHS said the figures constitute samples taken from the period 22 June to 24 July 2020.

The country’s active cases now stand at 3,655.

Visit https://t.co/fIBe1RWjtG for the details pic.twitter.com/6a4RodKBCC — Ministry of Health, Ghana (@mohgovgh) July 28, 2020

Below is a regional breakdown of cases:

Ahafo Region – 68

Ashanti Region – 938

Bono Region – 8

Bono East Region – 54

Central Region – 91

Eastern Region – 79

Greater Accra Region – 2031

Northern Region – 8

North East Region – 0

Oti Region – 41

Savannah Region – 1

Upper East Region – 0

Upper West Region – 5

Volta Region – 111

Western Region – 215

Western North Region- 5