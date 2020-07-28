mPharma, a healthcare technology company with presence in five African countries and headquartered in Ghana, has announced the launch of free rapid testing for Hepatitis.

The free testing, according to Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, Gregory Rockson, is to commemorate the celebration of World Hepatitis Day. Hepatitis claims the lives of some 7.1 million people globally.

In a media interaction, Mr Rickson noted that Hepatitis B remains a public health burden in Ghana and across the continent and that mPharma was working tirelessly to help deal with the viral infection on the continent.

The free rapid testing will commence on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, and run throughout the month of August.

This year’s World Hepatitis Day celebration – celebrated every July 28 – is under the theme, Finding the Missing Millions, and mPharma is leading the charge with its free testing as an awareness campaign to find the ‘missing millions’ in Ghana and link them to treatment.

Hepatitis B is a viral infection that attacks the liver and can cause both acute and chronic

forms of the disease. According to the World Health Organisation, 250 million people are living with chronic HBV infection and over 60 million Africans live with Hepatitis B.

The free rapid Hepatitis B testing by mPharma, will be available at Fresh Spring Pharmacy in Tema Community 1, but due to Covid-19 protocols and government’s guidelines on social distancing, interested persons are to schedule appointments.