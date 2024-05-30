The Vice Chairman of the Ghana Coalition of NGOs in Health, Ninsau K. D. Alazar has stated that consuming hot meals can reduce the spread of Hepatitis B.

According to him, the heat can effectively kill bacteria and germs, thus preventing their spread.

Mr. Alazar indicated that, families who eat together should ensure the meal is hot for their safety.

His comment comes after renowned cellular pathologist and lifestyle wellness consultant, Professor Agyemang Badu Akosa urged the public to limit communal or group eating to reduce the spread of Hepatitis B.

He explained that, eating soupy foods such as fufu, omo tuo, or tuo zaafi from a common bowl can lead to the exchange of saliva between individuals.

Reacting to this in an interview on Adom News, Mr Alazar urged families who like to eat together to ensure the food is hot.

However, he suggested they eat separately to prevent the spread of Hepatitis B and other communicable diseases.

READ ALSO: