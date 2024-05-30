Dreams FC coach, Karim Zito has slammed Black Stars coach, Otto Addo for snubbing Ghana Premier League players in his squad for the upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

Addo on Wednesday at the premises of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) unveiled his squad for the upcoming games against Mali and Central African Republic next month.

In the 26-man squad, Asante Kotoko goalkeeper, Frederick Asare was the only local player who made the list.

However, Zito, who is a veteran trainer criticized Otto Addo for overlooking players in the local league.

According to him, he was hoping to see Dreams FC players in the squad after their impressive performance in their maiden campaign in the CAF Confederation Cup.

“I’m very disappointed. I’m not sure he used performance to select the players because if he selected the players based on performance then I think players in the Ghana league deserve better,” he told Kessben FM.

“And if it comes to the Confederation Cup, Dreams FC also deserves a slot. Forget about Kurt Okraku. We are all Ghanaians, working for Ghana and playing for Ghana. The coaches have indeed confirmed what some sports journalists have been saying that our is league dead.

“So as coaches, you go round and you only selected one player from the Ghana League who is even a Goalkeeper, then I’m very disappointed,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Black Stars will begin their training camp today at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium.

They are preparing for their game against Mali at the Stade du 26 Mars in Bamako on June 6, followed by a home match against Central African Republic on June 10 at the Baba Yara Stadium.