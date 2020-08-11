Patapaa’s father, Kwesi Amoah, has opened up in an exclusive interview with Adomonline.com following reports that his son has been poisoned.

A video showing his sick son is already making rounds on social media.

The video has the One Corner hitmaker on a hospital bed receiving medications.

A colleague musician, Bow Tyre, who confirmed this to Adom News on Monday, said they went out with some friends and Patapaa later complained of stomach pains.

He said they rushed him to a local clinic at Agona-Swedru where it was confirmed he had been poisoned.

But, in an interview with his father, he said his son wasn’t poisoned but confirmed he had been sick for weeks now.

It is not poison, he is sick. It is not confirmed but he is not well for almost two weeks now. He was even supposed to be in Accra.

His dad told Adomonline.com that, he only visited the hospital for first aid, adding that his son is not a fan of going to the hospital.

It is a small hospital and he went there for first aid. He couldn’t even drive. Though there is a government hospital, people don’t like going there.

He, however, said he doesn’t know why some of his team members would decide to put such a video out in the public.