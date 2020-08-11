Multi-talented Ghanaian creative and engineer, Frank Darko, has come out with yet another mindblowing invention that is set to make sweeping very easy and fun at the same time.

The Takoradi-based engineer has invented a tricycle that he calls the ‘Sweeping Bicycle’ which, just as its name suggests, sweeps as the bicycle moves.

According to him, Ghana has become so engulfed in filth that he needed to come up with a cost-effective and efficient device that can deal with the issue.

Speaking in an interview on what necessitated his latest invention, Mr Darko said:

MORE:

Sometimes when I get to certain places within Accra, a big example is the big canal which leads the Odorna River into the sea; anytime I get to a place like that my eyes get filled with tears because of what I envisage to happen in the future.

In my vision I see the Canal being used as a walk path because it is finally choked up with sand and plastic waste. Vehicles could even pass over it. The sad part is how people will lose their homes and lives during a heavy downpour.

Ghanaian who built bicycle that moves on water invents sweeping bike

I have always had the nation in my heart. I use my energy to think about how to make Ghana a better place to live like other developed countries. My current project is a street cleaning machine in the form of a tricycle, he said.

When asked to give details about his novel invention, Mr Darko had this to say:

With this machine, our streets and environment can be kept tidy always. It is fuel-free and maintenance-free. I spent five months to complete one because I lack a working environment, tools and machines. But I believe in God that things will change for the better.

Mr Darko showed appreciation to Dr Phyllis Hendrichs, Engineer Kakra McHammah, the Chief Executive Officer of MuHammad Engineering Company, and the President of CILT GHANA Ebo Hammond for the immense contributions they have made in his life.

He asked for God’s blessings upon their lives.

The young creative went viral after a story that was first carried by YEN.com.gh was sighted by the BBC that came to Ghana to film a documentary about the amazing water bicycle invention.

He won many awards for the invention and even got an invitation to meet Ghana’s Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia. Aside the national recognition, he was offered a full scholarship by the Takoradi Technical University to come back and finish his course in Graphic Design and take up another course in Engineering.

Ghanaian who built bicycle that moves on water invents sweeping bike

The inventor revealed that the water bicycle was his first invention but he had drawn up plans for many more inventions.

He revealed that his creativity came about as a result of his matchless love for science and technology and the urge to solve day-to-day problems faced by people living in the community.