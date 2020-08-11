Chairman of the Ghana Music Rights Organisation (GHAMRO), Rex Omar, says award show organisers should scrap the Gospel Music category from their schemes.

According to him, there is no such thing as Gospel music, adding that it is something people just created.

Speaking on Showbiz A-Z, he said no genre of music is determined by its lyrical content.

“So are you saying that we don’t have Reggae music that is gospel? Will you call them gospel music? They are Reggae. If I play Jazz and I decide to sing it in gospel, it is Jazz,” he told George Quaye, host of the show.

He said that the argument that gospel is about the message and nothing else is flawed.

The highlife artiste said that Ghanaian gospel artistes should not be allowed to determine what the rules should be.

“It is a global rule, we have genres of music,” adding that there are songs in different genres that are strictly gospel but gospel is not the genre.