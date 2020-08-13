MTN aYo Insurance has doubled the benefits on its Recharge with Care (RwC) policy for customers, effective August 1, 2020.

The policy is two-fold – RwCMyHospital Cover, which is benefits customers get while on hospital admission; and RwCMyLife Cover, which is the benefit a policyholder’s named beneficiary gets when the policyholder is deceasedor when a registered family member under the policy is deceased, in which case benefit is paid to the policyholder.

Under MyHospital, customers used to get GHC50 per night of hospital admission, but now that benefit has been increased to GHC100; while the MyLife Cover, which used to be up to GHC3,000, has now been doubled to up to GHC6,000.

The increase in benefit re-affirms MTN aYo’scommitment to providing a future where everyone uses insurance by leveraging on technology to offer relevant, accessible, and easy-to-use insurance solutions that gives absolute peace of mind to Ghanaians and their financial wellbeing.

The insurance cover is for 30 days and it is renewable. The more a customer recharges airtime on their MTN number, the more they accumulate higher benefit.

Premium for the insurance cover is automatically deducted from subscriber’s airtime in bits anytime they recharge their airtime until a total of GH¢4.00 is paid for the month.

Also, customers have the flexibility to boost their cover by buying cover manually using the MyBoost menu option and paying from their airtime wallet.

To claim your insurance benefit is extremely easy and stress free. You can file for claims on your mobile phone by dialling *296#, and valid claims are paid immediately to your Mobile Moneywallet as soon asclaim document is validated.

For MyHospital claims, you need to submit a hospital discharge letter, excuse duty or itemised medical bill; and for MyLife claim, the customer must show proof of death – i.e. death certificate, medical certificate of cause of death, burial permit or letter from a local chief or religious leader confirming the death of the deceased person.

Francis Gota, CEO of MTN aYo Insurance

The backing documents can be submitted via WhatsApp number 0555948648 or www.ayo.com.gh or at any MTN service centre.

MTN customers who wish to sign-up to aYo Recharge with Care insurance policy, should simply dial *296# on your phone and follow the prompts. You can also sign-up via app.ayo4u.com. Registration is free.

We encourage all Ghanaians to sign-up to aYo Recharge with Care insurance for a bigger, better, and brighter life. aYo, Because You Care.

About aYoRwC

In April 2018, aYo Ghana, in partnership with MTN Ghana and Metropolitan Life Insurance Ghana, launched a convenient insurance product known as “MTN aYo Recharge with Care”, which is offered on your mobile phone by just dialling *296#. In less than 3 years, over 3.5million MTN subscribers have registered for the policy, and aYo has paid over GH¢2million claims to about 8,000 beneficiaries.