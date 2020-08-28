First Lady, Mrs Rebecca Akufo-Addo, has officially donated $20,000 to ailing pencil artist, Emmanuel Apraku.

The donation by the First Lady, is in fulfillment of a pledge made to the artist during a campaign by social media users to raise funds for his treatment.

The First Lady in addition to the donation, wrote a letter to wish the artist a speedy recovery.

Dear, Emmanuel, I wish you the very best and speedy recovery. God bless,” Mrs Akufo-Addo wrote.

The young artist, popularly called Ray, fell critically ill due to liver cancer which is causing him to grow lean.

Several revered personalities on social media joined the campaign to appeal for funds to raise £40,000 for Ray’s treatment.