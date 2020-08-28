Asante Kotoko have been asked to cough $250,000 before Matthew Cudjoe extends his contract with the club, Adomonline.com can confirm.

The 16-year-old is currently out of contract at the club after joining the club on a season long loan from Young Apostles last season.

The club is determined to keep the youngster following his impressive season with the club ahead of the 2020/21 football season.

However, the camp of the player is demanding a whopping $250,000 before the enterprising winger signs his contract extension.

Cudjoe has been one of the most exciting young talents on the local scene as he featured prominently in Maxwell Konadu’s side during the 2019/20 Ghana Premier League campaign and is expected to contribute significantly to their upcoming campaign.

The youngster made six appearances for Kotoko and scored a goal in their 2-0 win over Ebusua Dwarfs in a fifth-week league fixture.

He has had trials with European giants Bayern Munich, which reportedly have expressed interest in the teenager’s signature once he turns 18.

The 2020/21 Ghana Premier League season is expected to start in October. Meanwhile, Asante Kotoko will represent Ghana in the 2020/21 Caf Champions League.