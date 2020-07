Ghanaian rapper, Kofi Mole, has released the official music video for his ‘Top Shella’ banger which features cameos of colleague musicians Medikal and Quamina MP.

The house-party-themed song, which was directed by Kumodzi, has a classic graphic which is already causing it to make waves on social media.

After dropping the song on his Instagram page, hip-hop rapper, Kwesi Arthur, and singer Article Wan among other celebrities lauded the young rapper.

Watch the video below: