Rising rapper, AY Poyoo, has donated first proceeds he received from YouTube to an orphanage after his hit single ‘Goat’ reached a million views.

Some of the items included water, detergents, bags of rice, toiletries, face masks, bags of sachet water and others.

Sharing the snippets of the donation on YouTube, AY Poyoo said: “I came to celebrate my one million views with the orphanage.

“I know where I am coming from and I have been there before, I feel their pains, I came to give this to them they should enjoy it too.”

Taking to Twitter, he said this is one of the many donations to come.