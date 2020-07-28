A portrait of Benedicta Gafah, meant to be an artistic impression, has rather subjected her to mockery on social media.

The drawing, which has been widely circulated on social media, indeed captured a smiling Miss Gafah, yet netizens have spotted a few loopholes.

They claim though braids to painted face and a visible eyebrow were well captured, the artiste failed to bring out the exact facial components of the actress.

Social media users have argued the artiste is an amateur and will take quite a while for him to reach perfection.

SEE ALSO

The artiste, who called for retweets of the portrait to catch the attention of the curvaceous actress, had his wish granted when she liked his artwork.

Check out photo and some reactions from Twitter: