A medical herbalist, Dr Dapaalong Clement, in the wake of coronavirus, has reiterated the need for Ghanaians to resort to herbs and plants.

According to Dr Dapaalong, these are the basic fundamental products with active vitamins that boost the immune system to resist viral infections.

He stressed plants like Neem, Cinnamon, ‘Prekese’ among others must not be downplayed since they help not just against the coronavirus but all other diseases.

Speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen, he said all orthodox medicines have their herbal substitutes which are equally effective but needs an upgrade to make it widely accepted.

“There are no facilities to test and ascertain the efficacy of these herbal medicines for us to get approval so people are scared to take them which does not help our job,” he lamented.

Meanwhile, he appealed some isolation centres must be dedicated to herbal medicine practitioners to enable them to prove their worth in this COVID-19 period.

“There have been no approved or confirmed cure for COVID so far and so we are all relying on immune boosters which we readily have. There are herbal medicines in abundance we can give to infected persons exhibiting all the known symptoms,” he urged.