Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central has said his motivation for making public his coronavirus status was to prevent some pastors from claiming credit.

He claimed, his avowed critic, Bishop Daniel Obinim would have claimed he cast coronavirus spell on him.

“If it had come out that I’m Covid-positive, the likes of Obinim would have said that they prophesied it. I want to prove to everybody that you can fall sick and recover without going to any pastor,” Mr Agyapong said in an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Monday.

The Assin Central MP said he has relented in his effort to expose fake men of God majority of whom are still deceiving people about having coronavirus cure.

“I was really scared that I will die but a doctor took care of me and now I am well. I didn’t go to any pastor because they don’t have a cure!” he said.

Mr Agyapong announced that he tested positive for the virus after his 60th birthday celebration.

He is now leading a crusade for the citizenry to wear nose masks and adhere to all the social distancing protocols as Ghana fights to reduce the active coronavirus cases.