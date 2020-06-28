Emerging artiste, Kashbwoy, has teamed up with Joey B on his latest Afrobeat single dubbed ‘Maria’ and the visuals are set to come out soon.

The song has since been released and already garnering massive attention on social media.

Kashbwoy is both Ghanaian and Nigerian who inculcates good values of the two countries.

He’s a musical powerhouse, and is slowly infiltrating the Ghanaian Music industry through his sensational afrobeats song ‘Kiss x Tell.’

With Joey B jumping on this latest ‘Maria’ song, you can easily deduce the success of this song.