Up-and-coming Singer, KashBwoy, has released his first single for the year which he titled ‘Kiss and Tell.’



The singer hinted his inspiration behind the song is stemmed from the fact that most men are dishonest in relationships and his song is to caution them to respect privacy and commitments.

To KashBwoy, music is a universal language and the best platform to air out every thought, hence his decision to drop the banger.



‘Kiss and Tell’ is an afrobeat song which seeks to appreciate the dignity of women.



The song is available for downloads on Apple Music, Spotify, Google Play, Sound cloud and also free for download on all Ghanaian music websites.

Listen to song below: