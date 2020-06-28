President Nana Akufo-Addo has updated the nation the 13th time on measures to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus in Ghana.

His 13th address on Sunday, June 28, 2020, still stressed on the easing of Coronavirus related restrictions.

The President’s address, among other things, touched on measures put in place ahead of the re-opening of Junior High Schools for final year pupils on Monday, June 29, 2020.

The over 532,000 pupils are expected to be in school for 12 weeks before siting for their final exam over a period of one week.

Also, 218,000 teaching and non-teaching staff as well as invigilators are expected with not more than 30 pupils in a class.

According to the President, they will report to school from 9:am to 1:00pm without breaks outside the classroom, sporting activities or parades.

Every school will be assigned to a nearby health facility with nurses available to take care of sick pupils.

However, all pupils are expected to strictly adhere to the covid-19 safety protocols which include wearing of nose masks, use of sanitisers, frequent hand washing and social distancing among others.