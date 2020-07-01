Live band music has always remained authentic in terms of Ghana music.

And Davison Band is undoubtedly one of the renowned leading bands in the United Kingdom with unbreakable event records.

Some include the Amakye Dede Concert, Live Show with the late high-life legend Kofi B and other ace highlife musicians.

The band, which is led by Kwaku Nyame, has now officially released its maiden hit single dubbed Bisa Nyame, a piece of music composed on organic high-life instruments with lasting melodic vocals.

The song was front-lined by the versatile singer Quecy Pinto.

The song is currently available on all the digital online stores.

Listen to Bisa Nyame below: