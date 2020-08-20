Ghanaian highlife band based in the United Kingdom (UK), Davison Band, after dropping its authentic highlife song dubbed ‘Bisa Nyame’ has extended gratitude to all media houses pushing the song.

‘Bisa Nyame’, a piece of music composed on organic high-life instruments with lasting melodic vocals took the airwaves by storm after it dropped in the music sphere.

The band, which is led by Kwaku Nyame, is undoubtedly one of the renowned leading bands in the UK with unbreakable event records.

MORE:

Some include the Amakye Dede Concert, Live Show with the late high-life legend Kofi B and other ace highlife musicians.

Davison Band UK

Davison Band today is an inspiration from Amakye Dede, Osibisa, Western Diamonds and more and it is labelled as one of the best international bands in Europe, representing Ghana at large.

Listen to Bisa Nyame below: