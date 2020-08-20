The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has published the names and index numbers of 13 persons suspected to have been involved in examination malpractices during the 2019 West Africa Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) for Private Candidates.

The 13 suspects are to visit the Accra Office of the WAEC between August 26-28, 2020, to clear their names.

In a public notice, WAEC said they are to assist the Council to conclude its investigations into alleged irregularities.

“Candidates are being informed that their refusal to honour this invitation shall not prevent the Council from making a final determination in the matter,” the notice said.