Living with HIV is not easy.

Not only is there a lot of stigma around those infected with the virus, one also has to pay extra attention to lifestyle, exercise, diet and ensuring that you’re taking the best care of yourself overall.

Albeit difficult, it is possible to live a long and healthy life. Twitter user @Simiso_shane is a living testament to this.

The young man took to Twitter to celebrate his 30th birthday and shared a short inspirational message about living with HIV. Accompanied by a picture of himself, he wrote:

“This year I turn 30 and honestly for me it’s a big deal because at 21 when I got diagnosed with HIV I didn’t think I would live this long or make it to 30 but with ARVs, taking care of myself and loving myself I will be and God-willing I will grow to be an old man.”

MORE:

This year I turn 30 and honestly for me it’s a big deal because at 21 when I got diagnosed with HIV I didn’t think I would live this long or make it to 30 but with ARVS, taking care of myself and loving myself I will be and God willing I will grow to be an old man pic.twitter.com/O2548P5lQl — GetGeeGoApp: smiso_shane (@simiso_shane) January 6, 2020

His post racked up thousands of positive reactions from Twitter users and celebrities alike who took the opportunity to wish the young man a happy birthday and long and prosperous life. Some of them also encouraged him to keep going.