Ghana will resume their 2021 Africa Cup of Nations [Afcon] qualifiers in November 2020 in a doubleheader against Sudan.

This new development emerges after Caf’s Emergency Committee approved the resumption date for qualifiers.

The remaining four qualifying rounds to Cameroon 2021 will be cleared with doubleheader games during the international windows in November 2020 and March 2021.

The schedule for the battle for spots to the 2021 Afcon had to be revised in light of the COVID-19 outbreak which halted many sporting activities across the continent and beyond since March.

“For Cameroon 2021, the qualifiers resumed on 9-17 November 2020 with the Day 3 & 4 matches whilst the penultimate and ultimate matches take place on 22-30 March 2021,” a portion of the Caf statement read.

Ghana, a four-time winner of the competition started their qualification series on a good note in November 2019 with back-to-back victories over South Africa at home and then Sao Tome and Principe on the road.

The Black Stars were just about a fortnight away from playing Sudan when Caf was forced to postpone the qualifiers indefinitely due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The decision will now offer CK Akonnor to be in the dugout as the head coach of the Black Stars for the first time since his appointment in January this year.

Ghana will host Sudan on Friday, November 13. The reverse tie comes off in Omdurman three days later.

The penultimate and ultimate group qualifiers – away to South Africa and then Sao Tome at home respectively – will come off between March 22 and 30.

The top two teams from Group C will pick slots to the Cameroon Afcon which has been moved from January 2021 to 2022 due to COVID-19.