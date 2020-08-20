Spanish lower division side, CD Leganés are set to sign fast-rising offensive midfielder, Ransford Koufie on loan from Golden Kick.

The 17-year-old was brilliant with King Faisal before the truncation of the 2019/20 Ghana Premier League season.

He joined the Kumasi based side on loan from Colts side, Golden Kicks and cemented his name in the first team.

Following his return to his parent club, the Segunda División has requested for the services of the youngster on loan.

However, Koufie will be hoping to get a special dispensation to travel to Spain to seal his loan deal with the club due to the closure of Ghana’s borders.

Meanwhile, the borders will be opened on September 1, according to President Nana Akufo-Addo in his 15th address to the nation on measures to combat the spread of coronavirus.