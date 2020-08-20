The West African Examinations Council(WAEC) has initiated investigations into the circulation of a yet-to-be finalised version of an examiners’ list for the 2020 West Africa Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

In a statement released on Wednesday, the Council described the development as unfortunate and disturbing, adding that it has reported the matter to the Cyber Crime Department of the Ghana Police Service for due action to be taken.

“The Council has initiated investigations into this disturbing development and reported the matter to the Cyber Crime Department of the Ghana Police Service,” he said.

READ ALSO:

According to WAEC, this process involves:

– Exclusion of school names on script envelopes;

– Swapping of scripts across regions;

– Vetting of scripts marked by Assistant Examiners by Team Leaders; Vetting of Team Leaders’ scripts by Chief Examiners;

– Cross-checking of all marked scripts (Script-checking process);

– Supervision of above-mentioned processes by Venue Co-ordinators and Subject.

“While apologising unreservedly to all Examiners whose contact details were inadvertently circulated in the public domain, the Council wishes to reiterate its commitment to safeguarding the integrity and credibility of its examinations and certificates respectively,” WAEC said in the release.

Also, WAEC says its monitoring of the ongoing WASSCE has uncovered the activities of rogue websites with several fake versions of questions being circulated on social media platforms.

It mentioned fake question papers including Integrated Science (2&1), Social Studies (2&1), Chemistry (3) Practical Alternative A, and Economics (2 & 1) papers shared on social media platforms.

“Snapshots of the Mathematics (Core) 2 Paper were posted on social media platforms after the release of the paper from WAEC Strong Rooms. Investigations into this issue are ongoing.

“Meanwhile, the Council will continue to roll out various measures to deal with these illegal activities in order to ensure fairness to all candidates and maintain the integrity of the examination,” the statement said.