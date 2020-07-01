Chairperson of Women’s League Board, Hillary Boateng, has shared her excitement at the decision to start first women’s club continental championship.

In an Executive meeting on Tuesday, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) made a pronouncement of starting CAF Women’s Champions League in 2021.

This initiative is part of the plan to help develop women’s football in Africa.

This is the first time Africa is venturing into playing a tournament for women clubs at the continental level after years of playing in the Women’s Cup of Nations.

CAF, under the leadership of Ahmad Ahmad, has been showing a commitment to laying the foundation to grow the women’s game, culminating in the decision taken via online meeting.

However, the chairperson of the women’s league board, sharing her thought on the decision, commended the leadership of CAF for such an initiative.

“Both men and women, who are interested in women football, must congratulate CAF for a good job done,” Mrs Boateng told Asempa FM.

“Per my checks, the decision to play women champions league has been on the table of CAF for about two decades but here we are in 2020 where they have finally announced it.

“It is good news, I will thank CAF for expressing keen interest in women’s football with the introduction of women’s champions league in 2021,” she said.