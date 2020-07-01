The Electoral Commission (EC) has justified the continuous use of plastic laminated card for voters identity cards.

The EC’s justification follows reactions on social media about the quality of the card after spending over $200 million on the exercise.

Given the colossal amount allocated to the EC, many Ghanaians expected the new IDs to be cast in the mode of the Ghana Card.

But, Director of Electoral Services at the Electoral Commission, Dr Serebour Quaicoe has said even though the concerns raised were legitimate, going for such cards will delay the process.

“If we want to do it like Ghana Card, we will need one year to complete the registration process and I don’t think we have that time” he explained on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Wednesday.

The EC Director said he was surprised at the reaction when in fact, since 1992, the EC has always issued the plastic laminated card.

Listen to him in the audio below: