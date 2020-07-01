A social media user has descended on Member of Parliament for Klottey Korle, Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings, for criticising the National Voter Registration Exercise which is currently underway.

The lawmaker has expressed misgivings about the exercise, especially as the country is battling the novel coronavirus.

Taking to her Twitter page, she wrote: National Voters Registration Exercise in the middle of the rainy season and COVID-19 pandemic with rising cases and deaths, exacerbated by intimidation of citizens by our very own!Ghana, Quo vadis? Thinking face Let the might of right prevail over the right of might.

However, her comment did not go down with some followers on social media.

One agitated fan with the name Richard reminded the lawmaker of how the country experienced worse conditions during the 1979 coup d’état.

He wrote: Your father’s June 4 coup occurred in the rainy season. As a matter of fact, it was raining heavily that day but that didn’t discourage him from carrying out the putsch. Three judges and the army officer were also gruesomely murdered and their bodies set on fire in the rainy season.

Check out some comments from other users as well:

