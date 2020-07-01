The National Identification Authority (NIA) has announced the commencement of premium services at designated centres for a fee.

According to NIA boss, Ken Attafuah, the special packages which come at two different costs are to enable individuals who were unable to take part in the mass registration exercise, nationwide, to do so.

“Individuals who want to be registered from the comfort of their homes or offices will pay a fee of GHS100.

“There is also a GHS250 premium package for applicants who will like to be registered at places like hotels and other top facilities with unique treats,” he explained.

Mr Attafuah disclosed this in an interview on Joy FM where he explained organisations can also call on NIA to register employees but also at a fee.

“Organisations can write to the NIA through the Executive Secretary for us to come and do institutional registration and is at a fee of GHS100 per person and to your home as long as the persons in your home are more than five,” he stressed.