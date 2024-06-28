Member of Parliament for Klottey Korle constituency, Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings, has said no guy proposed to her when she was in Wesley Girls Senior High School (SHS).

She attributed this to the strict disciplinary rules of the school, which limited interactions with male students from other schools.

Zanetor said her focus was on academics during her time at SHS not boys.

She explained that, visiting days in Wesley Girls were regulated with a structured registration process, which further restricted casual interactions.

“During your time at Wesley Girls, did any guy ever approach you with a compliment about your beauty, expressing a desire to date you or be your boyfriend?”

Zanetor, maintaining her composure, replied, “No.

She noted that “at Wesley Girls, visiting days were restricted; you couldn’t just turn up unannounced. Upon arrival, there was a procedure involving a table manned by senior students where visitors had to register their details and whom they intended to visit, after which the student would be summoned. So, it was a structured process. And it wasn’t exclusive to me, by the way. That was the standard protocol. Perhaps I was simply naive, but the opportunities for interaction were indeed limited” she said in an interview on Starr FM.

