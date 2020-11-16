It has emerged that late ex-President Jerry John Rawlings was delighted with his first daughter, Dr Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings’ political career.

Hence, it was Mr Rawlings’ wish for his daughter to be successful in the political field.

General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia, revealed this in an interview on Accra-based Okay FM.

Mr Nketia said Mr Rawlings, on several occasions, urged him to give Dr Agyemang-Rawlings the utmost support for her success.

According to him, the late President pleaded with him to be a mentor to her daughter, adding that he had been proud of her.

To Mr Rawlings, the Klottey Korley Constituency Member of Parliament is a very dedicated, highly disciplined and brilliant person and the country needs people like her.

General Mosquito, as he is popularly known, urged Dr Agyemang-Rawlings’ constituents to vote massively for her come December 7.

Mr Nketia’s revelation comes on the back of Mr Rawlings’ death a few days ago.

The Founder of the NDC passed on Thursday, November 12, 2020, while receiving treatment at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital.

Though the cause of death was not clear, reports indicated the 73-year-old man was at the Intensive Care Unit of the hospital.