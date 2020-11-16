After an electrifying performance at a military ceremony, the late Jerry John Rawlings surprised Akosua Agyapong on stage.

Cheers and applause filled the atmosphere when Mr Rawlings joined the musician to eulogise her for giving him a night to remember.

Mr Rawlings, well noted for his love for music, said he wondered how the world would be without melodious rhythm, and for that, the likes of Akosua Agyapong must be celebrated.

He described how her good music penetrated his heart at the point of drawing tears, and made him dance like hell.

Of everything he said he loved about her, Mr Rawlings disclosed her stature was impeccable, making him see his wife, Nana Konadu, in her.

READ ON

“When I saw her in my office some few weeks ago I told her how beautiful she was still looking. After she left, I told someone she was looking as beautiful as my wife. Somehow, they have just refused to age and they have left us to grey,” he said.

Watch video below:





