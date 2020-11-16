The son of former President Jerry John Rawlings, Kimathi Rawlings, joined the National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) vigil in honour of his late father, Jerry John Rawlings.

Former President Rawlings died a few days ago at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital where he was receiving treatment after a short illness.

Following the death of Mr Rawlings, who was the first President of the Fourth Republic and the Founder of the opposition NDC, the party organised a vigil in honour of their party’s founder.

The son joined the NDC to hold the vigil in honour of his dad which was held at Obra spot on Sunday.

Below are some photos shot by Kobby Blay photography: