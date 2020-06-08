Member of Parliament (MP) for Klottey-Korley Constituency, Dr Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings, has stunned the social media world with a lovely photo of herself.

The daughter of former president J.J. Rawlings, was captured in a black trouser and a yellow top with her lovely natural hairstyle.

READ ALSO:

The photo garnered lots of positive reactions from her fans on social media.

Posting the photo, the NDC MP wrote: Sometimes it just feels so refreshing posing for the camera with a smile on your face. As we begin a new week, may the Lord be your guide and keep a smile on your face in all your endeavours. Stay blessed always!