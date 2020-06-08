The video clip of ‘Coffin Dance Memes from PT’s Nest’ doing circles in social media recently caught the attention of owners of Kingdom Exim Group, Immanuel Paulraj and James Rajamani, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer respectively.

The style and suave of the little drummer along with his sister on Key board and father on guitar was definitely an eye catcher and the Kingdom bosses also saw the video on WhatsApp status of several users.

They therefore decided to find out more and managed to get the contact details of this Indian family who live in Tema and reached out to them.

The young Drummer’s father, PT Ramdass, told them about Aayush and his passion for drums.

Also revealed to the Kingdom officials were positive parenting lessons from Mr PT as he is prominently known in the Indian and business community in Ghana.

Mr PT said “as a parent, my primary responsibility is to help my children identify their passion and preserve their originality.

Aayush was very passionate about drums right from the tender age of four and we bought him a complete drum set when he was six years.

Initially, we arranged a tutor for Aayush for a few weeks but the teacher couldn’t come regularly.

However Aayush picked up on his own and started playing rhythm for some of my guitar instrumentals.

To fuel his passion, I encouraged him to do stage shows at every available opportunity and here we are a father-son duo who do one recording every weekend and share within our WhatsApp groups and on Instagram pages.

Now, my seven-year-old daughter, Aadhya, has also joined us and Funeral Dance Memes was our first recording together where we performed as one family and my wife Vinitha was behind the camera recording it, making it a complete family performance.

Aayush is 13 years old and a student of DPSI Ghana. He invariably performs in all his school functions and in all Indian community events.

Aayush was also invited to perform at the inauguration of an Indian Restaurant in Tema named ‘Meet N Eat’ and was gifted with an Octapad in appreciation for his outstanding performance.

His band is named PT’s Nest and is quite famous in the Indian community in Ghana.

Aayush aspires to be like Drummer Sivamani who is a prominent drummer in India and abroad.

Watch video of the family performing below:

He can be followed on his Instagram account aayush_ramdass007 and his father, PT, on pt_ramdass for more of such entertaining clips.