Mayor of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA), Mohammed Nii Adjei Sowah, has slammed the Member of Parliament for the Klottey Korley Constituency, Dr Zanetor Rawlings over her comments on partisan food distribution.

Dr Rawlings reportedly made comments which sought to suggest food distributed to the vulnerable in Greater Accra lockdown areas were done on partisan basis.

“Zanetor is only being mischievous with her claim. I know she has her own political ambitions but she must not try to score cheap political points in this times we find ourselves,” he fumed.

ALSO READ:

Speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen, Wednesday, Mr Sowah explained the National Disaster Management Organisation was the sole distributor of the foods under the supervision of military and police personnel.

“I know some Members of Parliament and private individuals are also distributing foods but people must not confuse that with the government’s project,” he urged.

Mr Sowah stressed Dr Rawlings must first remove the speck from her eyes since she went round with her constituency Chairman and other executives to distribute food.