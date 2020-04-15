Member of Parliament (MP) for Klottey Korle Constituency, Dr Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings, has been accused of playing cheap partisan politics for claiming food for the needy in lockdown areas is being shared for only cronies of the government.

ALSO READ:

The Chief Executive Officer for the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA), Mohammed Adjei Sowah, said the MP’s claims that party cards are inspected before food is handed to the needy is palpable false.

Rather, he claimed Dr Rawlings, who is making the allegation, is herself guilty of the same offense

He alleged that Dr Rawlings, together with National Democratic Congress (NDC) Constituency executives, were seen in the homes of only supporters of the NDC sharing food.

“Zenator Rawlings is just being mischievous; its not fair to those of us sharing the food,” he bemoaned.

At this crucial times, the Accra Mayor said a lot of people need help, hence it is not the time for cheap partisan politics.

“If Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings decides to complement government’s efforts by sharing food to Kayayee, she should do so following set-down protocols which do not put vulnerable persons at further risks and would be better done by liaising with agencies that are mandated to work in the management of crisis and not attempt to score cheap political points while propagating falsehood,” he noted.

Hon Adjei Sowah stressed officers from the National Disaster Management Organisation in branded vests are responsible for sharing the food and not party cronies of the New Patriotic Party.

“Though the government has welcomed efforts by all to support the effort to lessen the effects of the lockdown on the vulnerable, misinformation and attempts to politicise such efforts should not be countenanced,” he noted.

The Accra Mayor called for all hands on deck as the nation battles to contain the spread of coronavirus pandemic.

“This is a time when the nation and the world at large are battling a pandemic and unity of purpose with focus is expected of all in leadership. I wish to urge all residents to continue to cooperate with national and local government and adhere to all the precautionary measures outlined by the President to slow the spread of the COVID-19 in the country,” he stressed.