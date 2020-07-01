The Electoral Commission (EC) has alerted the public on the appropriate colour of outfit to wear for the Voter Registration exercise.

The Commission, in a release, cautioned the public against showing up at any of the centres in a blue outfits.

This is because, according to the EC, such outfits do not correspond with the background of the biometric photograph.

“We wish to inform the public that the background of the biometric photograph is blue. As such, we kindly request the general public to wear colours other than blue. In short, do not wear a blue outfit to the registration centres, as it will be difficult to obtain a good photograph,” a statement signed by the Acting Director, Public Affairs, Mrs Sylvia Annoh said.

The caution is part of movement plans for the registration and other education necessary for a successful exercise.

The first phase of the Voters Registration started yesterday, Tuesday, June 30, 2020 across the country.

Below is the statement from the EC: