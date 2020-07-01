Armed robbers critically wounded one person and tortured five others in a savage attack on three houses in Sege in the Greater Accra Region on Sunday, June 28, 2020.

About GH¢20,000 in cash, laptops, mobile phones and many other valuables were stolen by the robbers.

At about 12 midnight, a shop owner and businesswoman, Patience Maku Damengua, was robbed at gunpoint of a sum of Gh¢15,500.00.

“They hit me with the gun and pointed a knife at my neck, took my phones, laptops and other items from my tenants,” a terrified madam Damengua narrated.

I wouldn’t be able to recognise any of them, she said as tears ran down her cheeks.

Mr Alfred Lartey, an engineer with the Ada West District Assembly, told GNA that around 1 am, he heard a gunshot.

“I saw that they were armed robbers but before I could lock my doors, they were already in the room with a gun pointed at my head. They took my Gh¢1,350.00 and my phone.”

At the same time in the same vicinity, another shop owner, popularly known as Sister Dede, and her son Abraham Nanor 38, were robbed at gunpoint of about Gh¢10,000.00.

“Nanor told them that he did not have money so they shot him, searched the room and found some money and shot him again.

He has been rushed to the Ada East District Hospital but was later transferred to the Korle-bu Teaching Hospital, “Grace Oye, sister to Abraham Nanor, told GNA.

The Ada West District Police Commander ASP George Aboagye confirmed the incident and said two suspects had been arrested.



