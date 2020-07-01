A pregnant lady allowed hormones to take the better part of her when she abused her husband in the course of an argument.

The 8-month pregnant woman allegedly chopped off her husband’s entire penis with a kitchen knife, according to a doctor who attended to the bleeding man.

Dr Penking, giving an update on the man’s condition said he would have bled to death but for the hospital’s immediate attempt to control the situation.

He added that the penis had already died off at the time he was brought to the hospital, therefore it was impossible to re-attach.

The man, he said, will not be able to have sex ever again, adding he will now urinate via a catheter for the rest of his life.

He made the revelation while advocating on Twitter against domestic violence for both gender.

Read from the doctor’s thread below: