National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament (MP) for Asutifi South constituency was allegedly assaulted at a polling station at Acherensua in the Ahafo region during the voter registration exercise.

Alhaji Collins Dauda claimed a driver of his opponent of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Yaw Owusu Brempong, sprayed his eyes with pepper spray when he tried to ensure law and order at the polling station.

Narrating his ordeal on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme, he said he had only gone to the polling station to monitor the process when the incident occurred.

Mr Dauda said but for the intervention of some police officers who rushed him to the Acherensua Health Centre, he would have been blind.

The NDC MP blamed his rival, Mr Brempong for allegedly masterminding his attack because his driver, Okai Emma sprayed the pepper into his eyes.

The Asutifi South MP could not fathom why his opponent will employ such crude tactics when they have all signed a bond to be of good behaviour.

Mr Dauda said he has reported the matter to the police for the culprit to be brought to book.

In response, the NPP candidate for the area, Mr Brempong denied the attack was instigated by his driver.

He said he was not at the polling station when the incident occurred, hence cannot be blamed for Mr Dauda’s woes.

Mr Brempong said he is a peaceful person and will not sanction any attack on his opponent during the voters’ registration exercise.