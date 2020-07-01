Bukayo Saka has signed a new long-term contract to keep him at Arsenal.

Reports earlier today had suggested the announcement was imminent, and the player himself confirmed it shortly after 1:pm on Wednesday.

He wrote on social media: “I love playing for this club and I’m looking forward to what the future holds.”

London is my home. Arsenal my team. I’m so happy to finally announce my contract extension😄📝 I love playing for this club and I’m looking forward to what the future holds.. The hard work continues so I can continue living my dream🙏🏿❤️ God is Great !! pic.twitter.com/nS7G5nE9Pc — Bukayo Saka (@BukayoSaka87) July 1, 2020

The club marked the occasion with a social media post of their own – a video compilation of his goals and assists.

“Bukayo is a talented and intelligent young player,” head coach Mikel Arteta told the club’s website.

“He has impressed me with his work ethic and attitude to learn and adapt, and it has paid off in his performances. I am excited to continue working with him to develop him further, and for him to help us achieve our goals,” he said.

The teenager is a Gunners academy graduate and has proved his versatility already this season, slotting in at full-back as well as his more natural position on the wing.

He played a crucial role in their FA Cup fourth-round victory against Bournemouth, scoring one and setting up another, and also contributed a valuable assist for Alexandre Lacazette against Olympiakos in the Europa League in February.

Both performances contributed to him being named the club’s player of the month for February.