As Kennedy Agyapong celebrates his birthday today, June 16, two well-wishers have composed a song to honour him.

The lead composer by name Koo Emma in his song hinted he will celebrate the businessman while he is alive rather than honour him after his death.

His 60th birthday celebration, for Emma, is an ideal time to express candid emotions to the hard worker who will soon be out of active service.

They expressed how his efforts as a Member of Parliament for Assin Central have helped them to become better people.

