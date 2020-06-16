Singer, Oladapo Daniel Oyebanjo, popularly known as D’banj, has taken to his Instagram page to shower praises on his wife, Didi Lineo.

According to the father of one who clocked 40 few days ago, he is grateful to his wife for letting him have a wonderful birthday celebration.

He used the opportunity to tell the world how valuable his wife is to him.

“Behind Every KING there is a QUEEN…. Thanks darling for putting up the best Bday party and for being such an Angel. You are the BEST and have been Nothing but a Blessing and I can’t thank you enough. I love you beyond words boo,” he wrote.

Check out the photos he posted below: