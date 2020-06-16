Deadline for the father’s promotion “ME PAPA Y3 TOUGH” seeking to celebrate fathers in the COVID 19 frontlines has by popular request from audiences been extended to 6pm of Wednesday 17th June 2020.

The “ME PAPA Y3 TOUGH” promotion is running on Adom TV, Adom FM, Asempa FM and Adomonline.

To participate, all you have to do is:

Confirm your dad is a frontline worker as a Doctor, Media practitioner, Nurse, Pharmacist, Lab technician, Police, Immigration, Customs, Fire or Military Officer?

Send a one minute video recording on why your dad must be celebrated to the whatsapp number 0559691797 by the extended deadline of Wednesday 17 th June, 2020.

Add full contact details of you and your dad for reference.

Participants stand the chance to win amazing prizes for their dads on father’s day on Sunday 21st June, 2020 courtesy of sponsors.

The “ME PAPA Y3 TOUGH” Father’s day celebration is sponsored by:

DBS Roofing Sheet, Franko Trading Enterprise, Adonko Bitters, Nasco from Electroland, Hepa Plus Immune Booster, Kabfam Ghana Ltd, Soccer Bet, Nkulenu Prekese Palm Soup base, Florecent security doors & building materials, OD Bitters and Las Palmas food Centre.

Other sponsors are AsikafoↃ Herbal centre & clinic, Yazz tissues from Lexta Ghana, Day by Day Men from Dream Cosmetics, Boafo Herbal, Kovi Organic foods, Protract GPS, Mansowa Herbal centre, Seven Steps building construction, Diamond beauty soap, Asanka, Homtamin Ginseng, Voltic, Verna Active, Samboat.