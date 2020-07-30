Kwadwo Mensah-Moshoosho, host of Ultimate Sports Show on Asempa FM
Sports journalism is a form of writing that reports on matters pertaining to sporting topics and competitions. It is a popular area of contemporary media that has a long history of delivering results, analysis, and opinion to both broad and specialised audiences.

Sports Journalism is in four forms namely Broadcast (Radio and TV), Internet, Print and Photojournalism. Broadcast sports journalism focuses on providing real-time reporting and commentary of a sporting event for television and radio broadcasts. Television has specialised sports networks that report sports events and news. Internet sports journalism deals with blogs, narrative sports features and sports columns.

Sports is a male-dominated game and same applies to sports journalism in Ghana. The Sports Journalism industry is well dominated by men with few women. The Ghanaian Journalism Industry is made up of experienced, knowledgeable and competent journalists. The findings presented the research team with the opportunity to identify sports journalists contributing massively to the growth and development of the game. The journalists identified were ranked based on these factors:

  1. Content of Sports Program/ Write Up – Analytical Approach to issues aimed at producing quality results. (20%)
  2. Ethics and Professionalism – The application of ethics and professionalism in the work of the journalist. (20%)
  3. Panel (Radio & TV) / Sources (Print & Online) – For TV and Radio the focus will be on knowledgeable resource persons who draw conclusions without attacking personalities but rather addressing issues. For Print and Online the focal point will be the sources the stories are drawn from. (20%)
  4. Engagements with Final Consumers of Content (Viewers, Listeners, Readers) – The concentration will be directed at the engagements between the content providers and the final consumers of that particular content. Engagements in the form of reading messages, accepting calls, responding to comments and other key engagement factors. (20%)
  5. Online | Geographical Reach of Content – The focal point of this factor will be directed at the reach (length and breadth the content gets to). (20%)
  6. Frequency of Published Content in a Week (Online and Print Only) – Once a week, twice or more than thrice a week.

The ranking was done based on the data collected from our sample size. This ranking is not aimed at undermining the work of any journalist but rather it is to appreciate the work of these journalists. The data about the journalists were gathered from these media platforms (radio, tv, online, print). This particular ranking is for the month of June.

This inaugural research and ranking seek to spotlight the efforts of journalists who go length and breadth to make the beautiful game of sports top notch. This tailored research ranking has no intention to disregard the work and efforts of Sports Journalists who will not be mentioned. Four months (122 days, March to June, 2020) was set aside for monitoring of sports programs/content on media platforms (online & offline) to enable the research team conduct comprehensive and proper findings. This research incorporated interviews from some sports journalists and questionnaire surveys to various individuals.

The research team used both primary and secondary data for this research project. The data was collected using well-structured questionnaires and interviews. The research team received feedback from the questionnaires without prejudice. The responses from our questionnaires were handled under strict supervision. This was done to ensure that the data collection was the true representation of the individuals who answered them. Data collection also involved reading articles from online and print media, listening and watching sports related programs on radio and television respectively. The research team took extensive time in re-watching, re-reading and re-listening in order to highlight important details.

NAME OF JOURNALISTMEDIA PLATFORM
1. KWABENA YEBOAHGTV
2. CARL TUFFOURGTV
3. MICHAEL OTI ADJEITV3
4. GARY AL SMITHJOY FM
5. MAURICE QUANSAHDAILY GRAPHIC
6. ENOCH WORLANYO W.ASEMPA FM
7. JOE LAKAKESSBEN FM
8. DAN KWEKU YEBOAHPEACE FM
9. SADDICK OBAMAANGEL FM
10. JULIET BAWUAHTV3
11. COUNTRYMAN SONGOASEMPA FM
12. ODIASEMPA KWAME O.HAPPY FM
13. KWADWO MENSAH M.ASEMPA FM
14. TAHIRU FENTUO T.CITI TV
15. YAW AMPOFO A.MAX TV
16. KING EBENWONTUMI TV
17. OHENE BAMPOE BRENYAHAPPY FM
18. ROCKSON ADJEI YEBOAHFOX FM
19. NATHANIEL ATTOHJOY FM
20. BENJAMIN WILLIAM GRAHAMGTV
21. BRIGHT KAMKAM BOADUNHYIRA FM
22. TONY ADAM ADJEIKASAPA FM
23. ODIASEMPA KWAME OWAREHAPPY FM
24. FANCY DI MARIASILVER FM
25. THIERY NYANNTV3
26. SOMETYMER OTUO ACHEAMPONGOYEREPA RADIO
27. MICHAEL KOFI ODUROMETRO TV
28. GEORGE ADDO JNRJOY FM
29. NATHAN QUAOCITI FM
30. DON SUMMERANGEL FM
31. MAVIS AMANORASEMPA FM
32. NANA DARKWA GYASIMAX FM
33. BENJAMIN YAMOAHSTARR FM
34. CHIEF SEIDU ADAMU442GH. COM
35. BENJAMIN NKETSIACITI TV
36. BRIGHT YEBOAH TAYLORNHYIRA FM
37. SHEIKH TOFICFOOTBALL MADE IN GHANA.COM
38. ERNEST ROSSVISION ONE
39. JOE DEBRAHHAPPY FM
40. YAW OFOSU LARBITV3
41. JEROME OTCHEREKOTOKO EXPRESS
42. AYISHATU ALI ZAKARIAHAPPY FM
43. OSEI AKOTO KANUOTEC FM
44. BETTY YAWSONUNTOLD STORIES
45. PHILIP SITSOFE ASTRIMMAX TV
46. ROGER EMMANUELPOWER FM
47. NUHU ADAMSGHANA SOCCER NET
48. MUFTAWU NABILA ABDULAIMUFNABILA. WORDPRESS
49. NANA YAW ASARETOP FM
50. KATAY CAESARATINKA TV

This Comprehensive Research was conducted by Exclusively Classic Events and Media Services. Exclusively Classic Events and Media Services (ECEMS) is a top-notch firm specialized in Event Production & Management, Marketing Consultancy & Data Oriented Research.

The Research Team-ECEMS
