Kumasi Asante Kotoko Board Member, Kofi Amoa-Abban, has donated to the Muslim players at the club ahead of Friday’s Eid Adha celebration.

The successful businessman was named among the 12-member Board of Directors announced by the club’s owner, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II last month.

Items donated included rice, oil, canned fish and biscuit among other items.

Players who received the donation were Wahab Adams, Abdul Ganiu Ishamael, Habib Mohammed, Abass Mohammed, Nabi Keita, Kwame Baah, Ibrahim Osman, Moro Ibrahim, Mudasiru Salifu and Danlad Ibrahim.

Speaking after receiving the donation, the players expressed their gratitude to Mr Abban and asked for the blessing of Allah for him.