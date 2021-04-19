Ghanaian rapper, Kofi Mole put smiles on the faces of the Haatso Autism Awareness Centre in commemoration of his birthday.

The birthday of Kofi Mole, born Edward Nana Agyemang Duah, feel on Friday, April 15, 2021.

As an Autism ambassador Mole said there was the need for children with special needs to be supported in realizing their God-given talents.

Kofi Mole celebrates birthday with Autistic kids

He stressed that Autism is a condition and not a disease, hence, the need for children living with the condition to always be given the opportunities they need to make them feel included.

With support from US-based Autism Wonders Incorporated, he donated toiletries, had lunch with the kids, and climaxed their joy with the purchase of an artwork from one of the kids.

There was also an interactive session with the kids who could not hide their joy about the rapper’s kind gesture.

Caretakers at the centre on their part acknowledged Kofi Mole for his support and called on the government, well-meaning Ghanaians, and all others capable to come to their aid.

Autism Wonders Incorporation is a non-profit organization for Africans and the Caribbean in the Diaspora with children and family members with autism.