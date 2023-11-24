The Government of Ghana has taken a significant step towards enhancing border security by providing the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) with a fleet of 30 Toyota Land Cruisers.

The official handover ceremony took place at the GIS National Headquarters and was done by the Minister for the Interior, Hon. Ambrose Dery and the Comptroller-General, his Deputies, GIS management, and Regional Commanders.

The Toyota Land Cruisers are expected to play a pivotal role in boosting the Service’s operational efficiency, facilitating more effective border security management.

During the ceremony, Minister Ambrose Dery emphasized the government’s commitment to equipping security agencies with essential resources to enhance their capabilities in safeguarding the nation’s territorial integrity.